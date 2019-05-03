Archbishop’s Calendar

Editor’s note: Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to attend the following liturgies and events in the month of May.

May 1: 7 p.m., Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe

May 2: 7 p.m., Confirmation Mass, St. Patrick

May 4: 5:30 p.m., Confirmation Mass, Sacred Heart, Seward

May 6: 7 p.m., Baccalaureate Mass for Lumen Christi, St. Benedict

May 7: 7 p.m., Confirmation Mass, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

 May 8: 7 p.m., Confirmation Mass, St. Andrew, Eagle River

May 9: 7 p.m., Confirmation Mass, Holy Family

May 11: 6 p.m., CSS Charity Ball

May 12: 10:30 a.m., Confirmation Mass, St. Anthony

May 15: Confirmation Mass, St. Francis Xavier, Valdez

May 16: 6:30 p.m., Vespers and donor appreciation, Holy Spirit Center

May 18: 6 p.m., Mass, St. Joseph, Cordova

May 19: 10 a.m., Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph, Cordova

May 25: 5:30 p.m., Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of the Angels, Kenai

May 26: 10 a.m., Confirmation Mass, St. John the Baptist, Homer

  • Events in Anchorage, unless noted.

'Archbishop’s Calendar'
