'Archbishop’s Calendar'

Editor’s note: Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to attend the following liturgies and events in the month of May.
May 1: 7 p.m., Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe
May 2: 7 p.m., Confirmation Mass, St. Patrick
May 4: 5:30 p.m., Confirmation Mass, Sacred Heart, Seward
May 6: 7 p.m., Baccalaureate Mass for Lumen Christi, St. Benedict
May 7: 7 p.m., Confirmation Mass, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
May 8: 7 p.m., Confirmation Mass, St. Andrew, Eagle River
May 9: 7 p.m., Confirmation Mass, Holy Family
May 11: 6 p.m., CSS Charity Ball
May 12: 10:30 a.m., Confirmation Mass, St. Anthony
May 15: Confirmation Mass, St. Francis Xavier, Valdez
May 16: 6:30 p.m., Vespers and donor appreciation, Holy Spirit Center
May 18: 6 p.m., Mass, St. Joseph, Cordova
May 19: 10 a.m., Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph, Cordova
May 25: 5:30 p.m., Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of the Angels, Kenai
May 26: 10 a.m., Confirmation Mass, St. John the Baptist, Homer
- Events in Anchorage, unless noted.
