Archbishop’s Feb. Calendar

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to participate in the following liturgies and events in the month of February.

Feb. 1-3, Catholic Rural Life Board Meeting

Feb. 5, 10:30 a.m., Mass, St. Benedict

Feb. 7-10, Installation of Bishop Burns, Dallas

Feb. 11, 5 p.m., Pastoral visit to St. John the Baptist, Homer

Feb. 12, 12:30 p.m., Pastoral visit to St. Peter the Apostle, Ninilchik

Feb. 17-23, U.S. Bishops Conference meetings on Budget & Finance, Washington, D.C.

Feb. 25, Archdiocese of Anchorage Fur Rondy Fireworks Event

— Events are in Anchorage unless noted

