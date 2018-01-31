'Archbishop’s February Calendar'

Editor’s note: The following calendar includes upcoming liturgies and events in which Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne plans to participate this month.
Feb. 7 – 7 p.m. Listening Session at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish
Feb. 9-11 Attend and participate in the Family Fully Alive Conference in Fairbanks, AK
Feb. 12 – 7 p.m. Attend Young Adult – Pints with St. Pat’s event at McGinley’s Pub with Guest Speaker Meg Hunter-Kilmer
Feb. 14, TBD, Ash Wednesday Mass (Hosted by Cardinal Newman Club), UAA
Feb. 15, 7 p.m. Listening session, Sacred Heart Church, Wasilla
Feb. 18, 3 p.m., Rite of Election, Our Lady of Guadalupe
Feb. 19-22, Annual Province of Alaska Priest Convocation
Feb. 22-23, Attend workshop on Amores Laetitia, Santa Clara, CA
Feb. 26, 7 p.m., Listening Session, St. Andrew Church, Eagle River
Feb. 28, Day of reflection for archdiocesan staff
