Archbishop’s January Calendar

Jan. 1, 7:30 a.m., Mass, Holy Family Cathedral

Jan. 2-9, Region XII Bishops’ Meetings, Seattle

Jan. 28, 5:30 p.m., Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Jan. 29, 11:00 a.m., Mass, Holy Cross Parish

— Events take place in Anchorage unless noted.

