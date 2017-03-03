'Archbishop’s March Calendar'

CatholicAnchor.org

Listed here are the liturgies and events which Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to attend in the month of March.

March 5 – 3 p.m., Rite of Election, Our Lady of Guadalupe

March 8 – 5:30 p.m., Mass, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Soldotna

March 9 – 5:30 p.m., Mass, Our Lady of the Angels, Kenai

March 11 – 6 p.m., Mass, Our Lady of the Lake, Big Lake

March 12 – 9 a.m., Mass, St. Christopher Mission, Willow

March 12 – 12 p.m., Mass, St. Bernard, Talkeetna

March 13-16, Statewide convocation for Alaska priests

March 22, Pastoral Day

March 25 – 5:30 p.m., Mass, Sacred Heart, Seward

March 26 – 12:30 p.m., Mass, St. John Neumann, Cooper Landing

— Events in Anchorage unless noted