'Archbishop’s March Calendar'

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to take part in the following liturgies and events during the month of March.
March 1, Day of reflection for chancery staff, Holy Spirit Center
March 4-8, U.S. Conf. of Catholic Bishops Finance Committee meetings, Washington, D.C.
March 19, 7 p.m., Young adult gathering,St. Andrew, Eagle River
March 21, Pastoral Day with parish and archdiocesan leaders
March 21, 7 p.m., Chrism Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe
March 22, 7 p.m., Parish listening session, St. Patrick
March 30, 10:30 a.m., Depart from Pastoral Center for Good Friday Faith Walk
