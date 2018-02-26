'Archbishop’s March Calendar'

CatholicAnchor.org

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to take part in the following liturgies and events during the month of March.

March 1, Day of reflection for chancery staff, Holy Spirit Center

March 4-8, U.S. Conf. of Catholic Bishops Finance Committee meetings, Washington, D.C.

March 19, 7 p.m., Young adult gathering,St. Andrew, Eagle River

March 21, Pastoral Day with parish and archdiocesan leaders

March 21, 7 p.m., Chrism Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe

March 22, 7 p.m., Parish listening session, St. Patrick

March 30, 10:30 a.m., Depart from Pastoral Center for Good Friday Faith Walk

— Events in Anchorage unless noted.