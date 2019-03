CatholicAnchor.org

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to participate in the following liturgies and events in March.

March 6, 12:10 p.m., Ash Wednesday Mass, Holy Family

March 10, 3 p.m., Rite of Election, Our Lady of Guadalupe

March 11-13, U.S. Bishops’ committee meeting, Washington, D.C.

March 19-22, Lumen Christi Institute Conference, Chicago

March 27, Reconciliation Service, St. Patrick

— Events in Anchorage unless noted