Archbishop’s May Calendar

Anchor LogoCatholicAnchor.org

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to participate in the following liturgies and events in the month of May.

May 4 – 7 p.m., Listening session, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Soldotna

May 5 – 9:30-11:30 a.m., Young adult gathering, Soldotna

May 5 – 5:30 p.m., Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of the Angels, Kenai

May 6 – 10 a.m., First Communion Mass, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Soldotna

May 7 – 7 p.m., Confirmation Mass, St. Patrick

May 8 – 7 p.m., Confirmation Mass, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

May 9 – 7 p.m., Confirmation Mass, St. Andrew – Eagle River

May 10 – 7 p.m., Lumen Christi commencement ceremony, Lumen Christi

May 12 – 6 p.m., CSS Charity Ball

May 15 – 7 p.m., Confirmation Mass, Holy Family

May 16 – 6 p.m., Vespers and donor appreciation event, Holy Spirit Center

May 17 – 7 p.m., Vespers for deacon candidates, Holy Family

May 18 – 7 p.m., Ordination of deacons, Our Lady of Guadalupe

May 20 – 9 a.m., Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe

May 23 – 9 a.m., Holy Rosary commencement Mass & ceremony, Our Lady of Guadalupe

May (dates TBD), Visit and Confirmation Mass, St. Mary, Kodiak

— Events in Anchorage unless noted.

You may also like...

'Archbishop’s May Calendar'
has no comments

Be the first to comment on this post!

Would you like to share your thoughts?

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright © 2016 Catholic Anchor Online - All Rights Reserved