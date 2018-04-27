'Archbishop’s May Calendar'

CatholicAnchor.org

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to participate in the following liturgies and events in the month of May.

May 4 – 7 p.m., Listening session, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Soldotna

May 5 – 9:30-11:30 a.m., Young adult gathering, Soldotna

May 5 – 5:30 p.m., Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of the Angels, Kenai

May 6 – 10 a.m., First Communion Mass, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Soldotna

May 7 – 7 p.m., Confirmation Mass, St. Patrick

May 8 – 7 p.m., Confirmation Mass, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

May 9 – 7 p.m., Confirmation Mass, St. Andrew – Eagle River

May 10 – 7 p.m., Lumen Christi commencement ceremony, Lumen Christi

May 12 – 6 p.m., CSS Charity Ball

May 15 – 7 p.m., Confirmation Mass, Holy Family

May 16 – 6 p.m., Vespers and donor appreciation event, Holy Spirit Center

May 17 – 7 p.m., Vespers for deacon candidates, Holy Family

May 18 – 7 p.m., Ordination of deacons, Our Lady of Guadalupe

May 20 – 9 a.m., Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe

May 23 – 9 a.m., Holy Rosary commencement Mass & ceremony, Our Lady of Guadalupe

May (dates TBD), Visit and Confirmation Mass, St. Mary, Kodiak

— Events in Anchorage unless noted.