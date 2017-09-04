Archbishop’s September Calendar

The following is a list of liturgies and events in which Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled to participate during the month of September.

Sept. 5-8, Annual Fall Priest Retreat

Sept. 8, 6 p.m., Mass celebrating imposition of the pallium with Nuncio Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Sept. 19, 9 a.m., Mass for Our Lady of the Valley Catholic School, Sacred Heart Church, Wasilla

Sept. 20, 12 p.m., Mass, Holy Spirit Center

Sept. 21, 9 a.m., Mass, Holy Rosary Academy

Sept. 22-25, Visit to St. Christopher by the Sea, Dutch Harbor/Unalaska

Sept. 26, 7 p.m., Young Adult Gathering, St. Andrew Church, Eagle River

Sept. 27, 9 a.m., Mass, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School

Sept. 29, 5:30 p.m., Mass of Thanksgiving (Parish Feast Day), St. Michael Church, Palmer

Sept. 30- Oct. 2, Visit to St. Mary Church and school, Kodiak

Events are in Anchorage unless noted.

