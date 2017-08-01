'Archdiocese chief operating officer to step down'

CatholicAnchor.org

The chief operating officer for the Anchorage Archdiocese will step down Sept. 30. Deacon Les Maiman announced his decision July 28.

“After having had the privilege of serving the Archdiocese of Anchorage as chief operating officer for these past four years and having completed my role of facilitating the orderly transition from Archbishop (Roger) Schwietz to Archbishop (Paul) Etienne, it is timely for us to now rejoin our adult children in Texas,” he said.

Along with his wife Brenda, Deacon Maiman moved from Texas to Alaska in 2013.

While returning to San Angelo, Texas, Deacon Maiman said he would continue to “actively minister with our Catholic Church of Alaska.”

“October 1, I will begin my full-time ministry to the Diocese of Fairbanks serving the Northern Alaska Mission Outreach,” he said. “Stationed in Texas, my efforts will be to assist Bishop (Chad) Zielinski and the generous Catholics who partner with him throughout the Lower 48 to support the challenging and critical needs of the missions of Northern Alaska.”

Deacon Maiman arrived in Alaska as a layman but leaves as a member of the clergy, having been ordained to the permanent diaconate in 2015. He said coming to Alaska was the fulfillment of a boyhood dream to live in the Last Frontier.

His role with the Anchorage Archdiocese included supporting the archbishop and priests in their ministry, as well as supporting the archdiocesan professionals and staff. His duties involved oversight of the archdiocese’s finances, development, accounting, benefits and risk management.

Deacon Maiman said he will leave Alaska with fond memories.

“The generous warmth of your hearts has consistently melted the winter chills of Alaska — and we intend to stay proactively connected to Anchorage — especially during the summers,” he said. “I am most grateful and indebted for the support and friendship of my colleagues in the chancery, and the privilege of serving with those throughout our archdiocese, who together are the Body of Christ in Alaska.”