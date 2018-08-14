Aug. 15 is a holy day of obligation for all Roman Catholics. It is the day on which the church celebrates the feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Check with local Alaska parishes for Mass times here.
Click here for more information on the feast day.
Aug. 15 is a holy day of obligation for Roman Catholics
Aug. 15 is a holy day of obligation for Roman Catholics
