Bishop’s Calendar Highlights

Anchor LogoCatholicAnchor.org

Editor’s note: Bishop Andrew Bellisario is scheduled to participate in the following events and liturgies in August.

Aug. 1: Juneau – 6 p.m. Bishop’s Holy Hour at the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary followed by Benediction at 7 p.m. All are welcome.

Aug. 4: Juneau – 10:30 a.m. Blue Mass to honor our service men and women at St. Paul the Apostle Church

Aug. 7: Anchorage – 6 p.m. Seminarian Night Dinner & Fundraiser at Lumen Christi 

Aug. 8: Anchorage – 6 p.m. Bishop’s Holy Hour at Holy Family Cathedral followed by Benediction at 7 p.m. All are welcome.

Aug. 10: Anchorage – 5 p.m. Vigil Mass at St. Benedict

Aug. 11: Anchorage – 8:30 a.m. Sunday Mass at St. Anthony

Aug. 11: Anchorage – 11:30 a.m. Sunday Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Aug. 11: Anchorage – 7 p.m. Sunday Mass at St. Patrick

Aug. 14: Anchorage – 9 a.m. Mass at St. Benedict for Catholic school personnel

Aug. 15: Anchorage – 12:15 p.m. Mass at Holy Family Cathedral, The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary (a holy day of obligation)

Aug. 17: Palmer – 5:30 p.m. Vigil Mass at St. Michael 

Aug. 18: Wasilla – 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday Masses at Sacred Heart 

Aug. 20: Anchorage – 9 a.m. School Mass at St. Benedict for opening of Lumen Christi

Aug. 25: Juneau – 11 a.m. Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary

You may also like...

'Bishop’s Calendar Highlights'
has no comments

Be the first to comment on this post!

Would you like to share your thoughts?

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright © 2016 Catholic Anchor Online - All Rights Reserved