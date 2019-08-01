'Bishop’s Calendar Highlights'

Editor’s note: Bishop Andrew Bellisario is scheduled to participate in the following events and liturgies in August.

Aug. 1: Juneau – 6 p.m. Bishop’s Holy Hour at the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary followed by Benediction at 7 p.m. All are welcome.

Aug. 4: Juneau – 10:30 a.m. Blue Mass to honor our service men and women at St. Paul the Apostle Church

Aug. 7: Anchorage – 6 p.m. Seminarian Night Dinner & Fundraiser at Lumen Christi

Aug. 8: Anchorage – 6 p.m. Bishop’s Holy Hour at Holy Family Cathedral followed by Benediction at 7 p.m. All are welcome.

Aug. 10: Anchorage – 5 p.m. Vigil Mass at St. Benedict

Aug. 11: Anchorage – 8:30 a.m. Sunday Mass at St. Anthony

Aug. 11: Anchorage – 11:30 a.m. Sunday Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Aug. 11: Anchorage – 7 p.m. Sunday Mass at St. Patrick

Aug. 14: Anchorage – 9 a.m. Mass at St. Benedict for Catholic school personnel

Aug. 15: Anchorage – 12:15 p.m. Mass at Holy Family Cathedral, The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary (a holy day of obligation)

Aug. 17: Palmer – 5:30 p.m. Vigil Mass at St. Michael

Aug. 18: Wasilla – 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday Masses at Sacred Heart

Aug. 20: Anchorage – 9 a.m. School Mass at St. Benedict for opening of Lumen Christi

Aug. 25: Juneau – 11 a.m. Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary