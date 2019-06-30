'BISHOP’S SCHEDULE: Highlights for Juneau & Anchorage'

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a list of highlights from Bishop Andrew Bellisario’s schedule for the month of July.

July 6: Mass, 5:30 p.m., Holy Cross, Anchorage

July 7: Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Family, Anchorage

July 7: Spanish Mass, 11:30 a.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe, Anchorage

July 7: Spanish Mass, 2 p.m., Holy Family, Anchorage

July 8: Holy Hour, 6 p.m. (followed by benediction) Holy Family, Anchorage

July 10: Holy Hour, 6 p.m. (followed by benediction) Cathedral of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Juneau

July 11: Presbyteral council meeting, 10 a.m., Juneau chancery

July 13: Diaconate ordination of James Wallace, 12 p.m., St Gregory Nazianzen, Sitka

July 21:Mass, 11 a.m., Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Juneau

July 28: Spanish Mass, 4 p.m., St. Paul the Apostle, Juneau

July 28: Mass, 5:30 p.m., St. Paul the Apostle Church, Juneau.

July 29-30: Alaska Conference of Catholic Bishops, Juneau