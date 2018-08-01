The Body of Christ is hurting: Some practical considerations

Editor’s note: The following is from Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne’s Aug. 1 blog post. To read the full post, click here.

Most of you have heard about the recent news of one of our US Cardinals, Theodore McCarrick being removed from public ministry following a credible, substantiated accusation that he sexually abused a minor as a priest, and a subsequent allegation that he had abused another child for nearly two decades.

In an unprecedented step signaling the gravity of these reports, Pope Francis has accepted Archbishop Theodore McCarrick’s resignation from the College of Cardinals. The Holy Father has also directed him to observe a life of prayer and penance in seclusion until the completion of the canonical process. At the same time, he is not to present himself nor function in any way as a cleric.

Since Archbishop McCarrick’s suspension from active ministry, other revelations have now surfaced that, while a bishop he also had inappropriate contact with seminarians and priests.

Understandably, many are frustrated, upset, and angry. I share all these same emotions.