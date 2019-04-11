'Candlelight vigil to conclude 40 Days for Life on April 1 in Anchorage'

Organizers for this year’s 40 Days for Life pro-life prayer vigil in Anchorage are hoping for a large turnout at the final day of the campaign on April 14.

That night, from 6 p.m. to midnight, pro-life advocates will gather for a peaceful candlelight vigil outside the Planned Parenthood abortion clinic on 4001 East Lake Otis Parkway.

Participants will prayerfully walk up and down the sidewalk, between the Planned Parenthood clinic and the pro-life Community Pregnancy Center (4231 Lake Otis Parkway), which is just down the street from the abortion facility.

Similar vigils will take place across the world, in 56 nations and 816 cities, where people are prayerfully standing vigil and praying for every human’s right to life, from the moment of conception.

Many Alaskans have already been involved with this spring’s international 40 Days for Life campaign, which began March 6.

The inter-denominational effort involves pro-life advocates from multiple churches all across Southcentral Alaska. Participants range in age from young children and teens with their parents to grand parents and many others.

For more information about participating in the upcoming prayer vigil, visit 40daysforlife.com/local-campaigns/anchorage and sign up online, or contact coordinator Patrick Martin at (907) 232-2211.