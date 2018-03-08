'‘Catholic Middle Earth’ gatherings in Anchorage'

CatholicAnchor.org

St. Benedict Church in Anchorage is offering a class titled, “Catholic Middle Earth,” for adults and high school teens. The six-week course, which began March 4, is exploring Catholic themes found in J.R.R. Tolkien’s renowned book, “The Lord of the Rings.”

Bob McMorrow, director of evangelization and catechesis at St. Benedict, leads the meetings.

The aim of the gatherings is to journey into Middle earth in order to discover the Catholic beauty that Tolkien interwove into his famous trilogy. Tolkien considered the book to be a great way to prepare people for the Gospel. He once said of the work: “The Lord of the Rings is of course a fundamentally religious and Catholic work; unconsciously so at first, but consciously in the revision.”

The ongoing classes meet Sundays, 2-3 p.m., at Lumen Christi High School (8110 Jewel Lake Road). Upcoming meetings are March 25, April 8,15, 22, 29 and are open to the public.