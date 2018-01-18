'Catholic Schools Week to highlight faith, academics'

CatholicAnchor.org

Catholic schools have a long history of integrating strong academics with a firm foundation in Catholic faith. Later this month Catholic schools across Alaska will celebrate National Catholic Schools Week in an effort to highlight the benefits of receiving a faith-based education.

The Anchorage Archdiocese has four schools in its school system: Lumen Christi High School in Anchorage, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Anchorage, Our Lady of the Valley in Wasilla and St. Mary’s in Kodiak. A fifth school, Holy Rosary Academy, operates as an independent Catholic school with the approval of Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne.

The theme for the National Catholic Schools Week 2018 is “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.” Area schools will hold events, celebrations and liturgies throughout the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 2018. Through these events, they aim to focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to the wider church, local communities and the nation.

On Jan. 29 Anchorage Archbishop Emeritus Roger Schwietz will celebrate the annual Mass for Catholic schools at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in Anchorage, beginning at 10 a.m. Educators, parents, students and supporters of Catholic schools will be on hand for the liturgy, which is open to the public.