'Catholic singer-songwriter to present in Anchorage'

John Paul Von Arx, Catholic man and country music singer and songwriter, is coming to Anchorage for two events. Arx spent his summer playing at Country Thunder Wisconsin and several Steubenville Conferences for youth. He has also been part of the Catholic band “The Thirsting.”

The first presentation, “Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom,” is the title of the Aug. 22 talk that is part of the monthly speaker series presented by the local chapter of Catholics United for the Faith. Arx will look at how Gospel simplicity and mercy lead to an authentic freedom. The talk takes place Thursday, Aug. 22, in the upper room banquet hall at Gallo’s Mexican Restaurant in Anchorage (8615 Old Seward Hwy.). The presentation begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. for those who wish to order food and drinks. The evening includes a talk, followed by questions and answers until 8:30 p.m.

Arx’s second presentation will be a free outdoor concert on Friday, Aug. 23, at Lumen Christi High School (8110 Jewel Lake Road) from 6-8 p.m. This event will include free hot dogs and lemonade. Attendees are invited to bring friends, family, and some folding chairs.