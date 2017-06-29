Clergy changes announced for Anchorage Archdiocese

CatholicAnchor.org

Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne has announced the following clergy changes for the Anchorage Archdiocese. All changes are effective immediately.

Father Steven Moore is retiring as pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Anchorage. He will remain in active ministry and residence at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton.

Father Patrick Brosamer moves from parochial vicar to parochial administrator for St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.

Father Tom Lilly resigned as canonical pastor of Holy Cross Church.

Father Andrew Lee, KMS, moves from parochial vicar to pastor of Holy Cross Church.