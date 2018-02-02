'Contest offers Alaska youth a free week at Catholic summer camp'

CatholicAnchor.org

The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court in Anchorage is hosting its annual scholarship essay. The Catholic women’s group is offering three “camperships” to St. Theresa’s Camp in Wasilla for the summer season. Camp dates start in late June and run through July. Each session is one week and the “campership” would cover the cost for the week.

Applicants should submit a 250 to 300-word essay on the topic: “How can I best serve God at camp?”

Winning essayists will be able to register at the camp with dates that best fit their schedule. The essay is open to all Catholic youth currently in grades fifth through seventh.

“We are asking parents and teachers alike to encourage their children to participate,” the Catholic Daughters explained in a statement. “Catholic Daughters have always looked forward to the wonderful essays that we have received over the years. It is always encouraging for us to hear what our young Catholic minds have to say about their faith in action.”

The Catholic Daughters are hoping that news of the essay competition will filter down into parishes, youth groups, schools and other youth centers.

Applications and more information are available at parishes or can be emailed at kewhitney@alaska.net. Applicants can also call Kerry at (907) 230-4726. Applications and essays must be completed and postmarked no later than March 1 and sent to the CDA Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 243953, Anchorage, Alaska 99524-3953.