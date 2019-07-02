'CORRECTION regarding young adult hike and retreat'

An article in the June issue gave the wrong date for a public presentation by Brother John from the Community of St. John. The talk, which will take place just before the young adult focused Eagle Eye Institute, will take place on Wednesday, July 10, at St. Patrick Church in Anchorage following the 5:30 p.m. Mass. Brother John’s presentation will explore the theme chosen by Eagle Eye for this summer’s gathering. The lecture is free and open to all. For more information or to register for the upcoming Eagle Eye Institute, go online to eagleeyeministries.org/summer-institutes.