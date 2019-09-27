'Davidson steps down after 13 years as editor of the Anchor'

After 13 years at the Catholic Anchor, Joel Davidson stepped down in September from his position as editor of the Anchorage Archdiocese’s newspaper.

Davidson began working at the Anchor in 2006. Since that time the newspaper has won more than 100 combined awards at the Alaska Press Association and the Catholic Media Conference.

The Anchor, which is mailed to roughly 10,000 families across Southcentral Alaska, was first launched in 1999 under late Anchorage Archbishop Francis Hurley. He saw the paper as a way to engage the public square and the pressing issues of the day from a uniquely Catholic perspective. The first editor of the paper was John Roscoe, from 1999 to 2006.

During Davidson’s tenure the paper expanded to social media platforms and regular email newsletters. The Anchor also incorporated video coverage for major liturgies and events, and began public distribution via newspaper racks around Anchorage, Eagle River and the Mat-Su Valley.

“I have many great memories from working as editor of the Catholic Anchor for the past 13 years,” Davidson said in a statement issued by the archdiocese. “It has been an honor to cover the people, outreaches, issues and communities of the Anchorage Archdiocese. As I transition to other work, I will never forget the many lively conversations and inspiring stories. I look forward to working a little closer to my home in Palmer, and I hope to see many of you in the years ahead.”

The Anchor will continue publishing each month during this time of transition. Dominique Johnson, director of communications for the Juneau Diocese is serving as interim editor. Johnson manages The Inside Passage, the newspaper for the Diocese of Juneau.