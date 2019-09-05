'Deacon and wife honored for long-lasting marriage'

Deacon Bill and Sharon Frost were recently honored as the “longest married couple” in Alaska by Worldwide Marriage Encounter, an apostolate which seeks to strengthen families.

Marriage Encounter puts on special weekend retreats to help couples strengthen their love and deepen their relationship. It is open to couples of any religion and also non-believers.

The Frosts met in Norfolk, Nebraska, in 1955. They met while Bill was at the University of Norfolk and Sharon was a senior at Sacred Heart Catholic School. They dated and became engaged on Christmas Eve of 1955. They were married June 9, 1956.

The Frosts had their first child, Steven Wayne, in McCook, Nebraska. Bill came to Alaska in 1958 for work and soon sent for his wife and young son to join him to make a new home in the Last Frontier. In Alaska the Frosts eventually had four more children: Michael Eric, Theresa Marie, Tamara Jean, and Patricia Joanne.

Bill worked for the Alaska Department of Transportation as a project engineer for the Highway Department. This work took the family to areas all across the state.

In 1999 Bill was ordained as a permanent deacon for the Anchorage Archdiocese by the late Anchorage Archbishop Francis Hurley. Since then the Frosts have served Catholics in Cordova, Glennallen, Willow and Palmer. Deacon Frost is now retired from most church ministries but he still travels to Glennallen, Talkeetna and Trapper Creek to preside at communion services on Sundays as needed.

The Frosts now live in Palmer. They’re five children have grown into 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

“Mom and Dad have inspired so many people in their lives,” wrote daughter Tamara. “They are the most loving couple I have ever known.”

“They lead by example, love without restriction, teach us all to be compassionate with each other,” she added. “Forgiveness is the best form of love. We have learned from them how to be humble and kind. Patience is a virtue. Listen to each other with your heart not just your ears. Treat each other with respect and never go to bed angry.”

Every year Marriage Encounter gives “A Lifetime of Love” awards to the longest married couples who demonstrate that it is possible to have just one love and have it forever.

Marriage Encounter is present in more than 100 countries and the five continents. Each year, more than 30,000 couples throughout the world are able to renew their love thanks to this experience.