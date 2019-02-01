CatholicAnchor.org

Deacon Louis Hoffman died Jan. 20. He was 94.

Deacon Hoffman served at Sacred Heart Church in Wasilla and Our Lady of the Lake Church in Big Lake.

According to his obituary, Deacon Hoffman w as born in 1924 and served in WWII with the Air Force as a radio operator, navigator, top and side gunner. He married Shirley Sawyer in 1947. They were married 66 years until Shirley’s death in 2013.

After serving 26 years in the Air Force, Deacon Hoffman was retired honorably in California at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He then embarked on a new career with Varian in wave-guide technology.

Deacon Hoffman was a fourth order knight with the Knights of Columbus.

“Fulfilling a lifelong dream, Lou was ordained a permanent deacon in the Diocese of San Francisco in 1979,” his obituary states. He transferred to the Diocese of San Jose when it was established and was a deacon at St. Julies in San Jose, California.

Upon his retirement, he and his wife joined several of their children in Alaska where he also served as a deacon in Wasilla and Big Lake.

The couple enjoyed “the wilderness, fishing and family,” his obituary stated. “Then per doctor’s suggestion moved to a warmer climate, so ventured to Texas to join other children and their families.”

“He led an exemplary life of helping others,” his obituary added. “He was involved in youth groups and established church teen groups, such as JOY (Jesus Over You), he was involved in prison ministry, and the Head Start program.”

Deacon Hoffman had seven siblings. He and his wife Shirley had nine children and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

“He led a life devoted to God, the Catholic Church, country and family,” his obituary concluded. “Lou left a legacy of love and will be missed by his family and all those lives he touched.”

A funeral Mass for Deacon Hoffman was offered at St. Catherine Church in Carrollton, Texas, on Jan. 29. He was buried at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery later that day.