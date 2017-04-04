Assisted-Suicide

How doctor-proscribed suicide would hurt Alaska’s most vulnerable

By Margaret K. Dore

HB 54 legalizes physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia as those terms are traditionally defined. The bill is based on a similar law in Oregon, which has a near complete lack of transparency.
If Alaska enacts HB 54 and follows Oregon practice, there will be a similar lack of transparency. The safely and welfare of individual patients will be unverifiable from Alaska State sources.

Click here to read more about how the proposal to legalize doctor-proscribed suicide in Alaska will impact the state’s most vulnerable residents.

