By Margaret K. Dore
HB 54 legalizes physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia as those terms are traditionally defined. The bill is based on a similar law in Oregon, which has a near complete lack of transparency.
If Alaska enacts HB 54 and follows Oregon practice, there will be a similar lack of transparency. The safely and welfare of individual patients will be unverifiable from Alaska State sources.
'How doctor-proscribed suicide would hurt Alaska's most vulnerable'
