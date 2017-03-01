'Events & happenings around the Anchorage Archdiocese'

CatholicAnchor.org

Below are listed events and happenings scheduled across the Anchorage Archdiocese in the month of March.

Lenten prayer day set for March 25

The Catholic Daughters of the Americas is hosting a Lenten prayer day with the theme, “Why Worry?” on March 25. Father Dan Hebert, from St. Patrick Church in Anchorage will present guided meditations on how to go from worry to trust. The event will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Patrick Church and is open to men and women. Organizers are asking for a donation of $10. To RSVP, contact Debbie Vea at 907-952-0181 or email vea@alaskan.com.

Area parishes offer Lenten reconciliation services

During the Lenten season a number of parishes across the Anchorage Archdiocese will offer reconciliation services. Many parishes hold such services during Advent and Lent. Usually, a communal penance service includes Scripture readings and a brief exhortation by the priest. This is often followed by an examination of conscience before the entire community prays the Act of Contrition together. After the communal part of the ceremony, those present individually confess their sins to the priest in order to receive absolution for their sins.

The following parishes have scheduled reconciliation services during the month of March.

March 8, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 7 p.m.

March 20, Our Lady of the Lake, Big Lake, 7 p.m.

March 21, St. Michael, Palmer, 7 p.m.

March 22, Sacred Heart, Wasilla, 7 p.m.

March 23, St. Andrew, 7 p.m.

March 29, St. Patrick, 7 p.m.

March 29, St. Bernard, Talkeetna, 7 p.m.

March 29, St. Philip Benizi, Trapper Creek, 6:30 p.m.

April 4, St. Benedict, 7 p.m.

Archdiocese seeks outreach & development associate

The Archdiocese of Anchorage is currently recruiting for an outreach and development associate. This position is responsible for carrying out essential day-to-day duties and specific responsibilities in assisting with all activities of stewardship and development as a vital member of the team. Responsibilities include office tasks, database updates, website and social media updates, events, mailings and more. This person performs outreach and customer service to parishes, as well as development planning and participation for appeals and events. The position is full time with benefits. Applications and a full position description can be found online at archdiocdeseofanchorage.org. Applications should be emailed to Director of Stewardship and Development Laurie Evans-Dinneen at ledinneen@caa-ak.org.

Marriage Encounter weekend nears

On May 5-7, Worldwide Marriage Encounter will host its “Your Marriage Matters” weekend at Holy Spirit Center in Anchorage. For more information, visit alaskawwme.org.

Lumen Christi High School’s open house on March 7

On March 7 Lumen Christi High School in Anchorage will host an open house from 6-8 p.m. Parents, students and the public are invited to tour the 7th-12th grade Catholic school and meet teachers, staff, current students and their parents. For more information, go online to lumenchristiak.com.

Lenten retreat at Holy Spirit Center

A silent Lenten retreat will be held at Holy Spirit Center in Anchorage March 3-5. The retreat will be led by a Carmelite priest from Alhambra, Calif. With the Lenten theme, the retreat provides an opportunity for quiet and reflection time. It begins at 7 p.m. on Friday and ends with noon lunch on Sunday. For more information, call Holy Spirit Center at 346-2343.

Holy Rosary Academy’s open house

On April 5 Holy Rosary Academy in Anchorage will host an open house. The event, which runs from 6-8:30 p.m., will feature student-led campus tours. Visitors to the K-12th-grade Catholic school will have an opportunity to meet Principal Catherine Neumayr and teachers will be available in their classrooms to answer specific questions. For more information, call 276-5822 or visit hraak.com

Lumen Christi hosts inaugural State of the School address

At the first ever State of the School address on Jan. 30, Lumen Christi High School Principal Brian Ross laid out the vision, accomplishments and future plans of the 8th-12th-grade Catholic school in South Anchorage.

Ross noted that of the school’s 84 students, 58 are Catholic with the others coming from various Protestant and Orthodox churches. He highlighted the school’s 12-1 student to teacher ratio, the relative low cost of tuition compared to other area private schools and the school’s “strong Catholic identity,” including daily Mass.

Ross’ address also praised the “rigorous academics” of the school and its offerings of a variety of extra curricular and sports opportunities for students.

The report mentioned that 90 percent of Lumen teachers hold advanced degrees or posses a state teaching certificate.

Among the school’s future goals are to increase enrollment to 120, grow sports and extracurricular programs, increase scholarships to attend the school, expand the facilities and host a regular Catholic education conference with educators from around Alaska.

The end goal, according to Ross, is to “develop morally strong, selfless and responsible young men and women” that have a “worldview centered in the teachings of Jesus Christ.”

For more about Lumen Christi High School, visit lumenchristiak.com.

Catholic school seeks teachers

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School in Anchorage is seeking to hire elementary teachers. Those interested in teaching for the 2017-2018 academic year should submit a letter of interest and resume to Principal Kathy Gustafson at kathy@akseas.com or call 345-3712 with any questions.

Legion of Mary Acies ceremony on March 25

The Legion of Mary invites everyone to its annual “Acies” on March 25 at 1 p.m. at Holy Cross Parish in Anchorage. Father Andrew Lee will officiate at the ceremony where all who attend, say to Mary, “I am all yours, my Queen, My Mother, and all that I have is yours.” The purpose of the Acies ceremony is to renew and deepen a devotion to Mary at least once a year with the goal of belonging wholly to Jesus Christ.

Lunch conversation with Acton Institute founder

Catholic priest Father Robert Sirico, the founder and president of the Acton Institute, will speak in Anchorage on March 22 for a lunch conversation at the Bear Tooth Theatre.

The presentation will be hosted by the Alaska Family Council, a non-profit Christian public policy organization dedicated to protecting and strengthening the family.

The Acton Institute is a non-partisan think tank whose mission is to “promote a free and virtuous society characterized by individual liberty and sustained by religious principles.”

As president of the Acton Institute, Father Sirico lectures at colleges, universities and business organizations throughout the U.S. and abroad. His writings on religious, political, economic and social matters are published in a variety of journals, including: The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Forbes, London Financial Times, Washington Times, Detroit News, and National Review.

He is often called upon by members of the broadcast media for statements regarding economics, civil rights and issues of religious concern, and has provided commentary for CNN, ABC, BBC, NPR, and CBS’ 60 Minutes, among others.

Father Sirico was awarded an honorary doctorate in Christian Ethics from the Franciscan University of Steubenville. His pastoral ministry has included a chaplaincy to AIDS patients at the National Institutes of Health and he is the pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

For more information about the upcoming presentation, call (907) 279-2825.

Fatima pilgrimage open to Alaskans

Alaskans are invited on a pilgrimage to the Marian shrines of Western Europe, March 19-April 1, 2017, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the apparitions of Fatima. In addition to visiting Fatima, Portugal, where the Blessed Virgin appeared to three children, the pilgrimage makes stops across Spain and France. Prominent sites include Santiago de Compostela, Avila, Zaragoza, Montserrat and Lourdes. There are only about a dozen spaces remaining. For more information, contact Bob McMorrow at (907) 273-1552 or send an email to rmcmorrow2@aol.com.