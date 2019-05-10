Farewell Mass for Archbishop Etienne on May 29

A final public Mass with Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne is scheduled on May 29 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Anchorage.

The Mass will take place just two days before the archbishop departs Alaska for his new assignment as coadjutor archbishop of Seattle. He was tapped by Pope Francis for the new post on April 29. Archbishop Etienne, who was named Archbishop of Anchorage in 2016, is expected to succeed Archbishop Peter Sartain as the new archbishop of Seattle later this year.

The upcoming farewell Mass will take place at 5:30 p.m. and include a light dessert reception.

