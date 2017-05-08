'Five men training for Dominican priesthood headed to Alaska'

CatholicAnchor.org

In what is believed to be the “first time ever,” five men training to become priests for the Western Dominican Province will head to Alaska with a Dominican priest to make a special tour of the state.

For more than 40 years, the Western Dominicans have staffed Holy Family Cathedral in downtown Anchorage.

From July 10-20 the five novices, along with their novice master Father Anthony Roseveaer, will tour with special special receptions, forums, and other activities so the historic Anchorage cathedral can get to know its future friars.

To cover the cost of the trip, the cathedral is attempting to raise $5,000 for travel and instate expenses.

For more information or to donate, email FrontDesk@holyfamilycathedral.org or call (907) 276-3455.