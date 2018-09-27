'Fr. Michael Shields to speak on how laity should respond to current church crisis'

CatholicAnchor.org

Father Michael Shields, a missionary priest from Alaska who serves in Magadan, Russia, will be the first in a series of speakers hosted by the Anchorage chapter of Catholics United for the Faith. Father Shields is set to speak in Anchorage on Thursday, Oct. 4, to address the topic of the current crisis in the church and what lay Catholics can do to help purify and strengthen a wounded church. The presentation takes place in the upper room banquet hall at Gallo’s Mexican Restaurant in Anchorage (8615 Old Seward Hwy.). The talk will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. for those who wish to order food and drinks. The evening will include a 45-minute presentation, followed by a question and answer session until 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit Facebook and type in: Catholics United for the Faith (Anchorage).