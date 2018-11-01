'Fr. Shields to give Anchorage talk on ‘Spirituality of Aging’'

CatholicAnchor.org

Aging brings blessings and challenges. On Nov. 16 Father Michael Shields will deliver two talks titled, “Going into the Grey: Spirituality of Aging.” The presentations will be given at St. Patrick Church in Anchorage (2111 Muldoon), 7-9 p.m. The first talk will explore, “What to give up?” The second talk looks at “What to hold on to?” According to a notice for the talk “only grey haired allowed.”

Father Shields is visiting in Anchorage. He is pastor of the Church of the Nativity in Magadan, Russia, a mission of the Archdiocese of Anchorage.

For more information about the upcoming talks, call 302-8781.