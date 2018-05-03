'Fr. Shields to lead mission May 14-16'

CatholicAnchor.org

Father Michael Shields will lead a prayer mission at St. Patrick Church in Anchorage May 14-16. The event is open to the public with talks and reflections from 7-9 p.m. each night.

The event is titled “Alive in Christ.”

“The good news of Jesus Christ should be a flame in your heart,” Father Shields noted. “If it isn’t, then come and we will get fired up together — I promise.”

The event is open to teens and adults, churchgoers and non-churchgoers.

The evenings will begin with preaching and music, 7-8 p.m., and conclude with prayers for healing and conversion before the Blessed Sacrament, 8-9 p.m.

The theme for each night is as follows: May 14 — “Why on earth am I here?” May 15 — “How can we be saved?” May 16 — “How can we not waste this one life?”

For more information, contact Father Shields at (907)-302-8781.