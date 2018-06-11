'Fr. Steven Moore burial on June 13'

CatholicAnchor.org

Father Steven Moore passed away on Dec. 22, 2017, at home in Anchorage. Due winter weather conditions his burial was delayed. A graveside burial service will be held at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery on June 13 at 11 a.m.

One of the most prominent and long-serving priests of the Anchorage Archdiocese, Father Steven Moore died after battling for more than a year with cancer. He was 68.