Popular singer-songwriter, Jesse Manibusan, is returning to Anchorage for this year’s Alaska Catholic Youth Conference (ACYC).

As part of ACYC, the nationally known speaker and musician will give a free concert, June 5, 8-9:30 p.m. The concert will take place at Lumen Christi High School in Anchorage. All are welcome to attend, including those who are not registered for ACYC.

For more information about ACYC, visit the Anchorage Archdiocese website.