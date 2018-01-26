'Funeral Mass for Deacon Jim Hostman'

CatholicAnchor.org

St. Andrew Church in Eagle River will hold a funeral Mass for one of their former clergy, Deacon Jim Hostman. Deacon Hostman died on March 27, 2017, at the age of 74. He had retired and was living in Salem, Oregon, at the time of his death.

The funeral Mass, which was delayed because of distance and his wife Gini’s health issues, will take place on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m.

All priests, deacons and religious are invited to this event, along with parishioners from across the Anchorage Archdiocese.