Veneration-of-cross

Good Friday Veneration of the Cross

Anchor LogoCatholicAnchor.org
On Good Friday, April 14, parishes across the Anchorage Archdiocese and around the world will celebrate the Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion, which includes a reading of a Gospel account of Christ’s Passion, Holy Communion and veneration of the Cross.

During the veneration, a priest or deacon holds a wooden crucifix while the faithful process to him at the foot of the sanctuary, as if to receive communion. There each person reverences the crucifix with a kiss or a bow.

In some places, there are additional Good Friday devotions. Especially from noon to 3 p.m. — the hour at which Christ died on the cross — some silently meditate, pray the Stations of the Cross or participate in a Good Friday procession.

You may also like...

'Good Friday Veneration of the Cross'
has no comments

Be the first to comment on this post!

Would you like to share your thoughts?

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright © 2016 Catholic Anchor Online - All Rights Reserved