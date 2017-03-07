'Help young Alaskans Forge ‘global solidarity’ with Ethiopia'

CatholicAnchor.org

By SHARON LASSELLE

Our “God of surprises,” to quote Ted Miles of Catholic Relief Services (CRS), awed me in January through an invitation to join the CRS ”Called to Witness Ethiopia” immersion trip.

Founded in 1943 by the U.S. Catholic bishops to serve World War II survivors in Europe, CRS is the international humanitarian agency of the Catholic Church in the United States.

Chosen from December applications, eight youth leaders from across the country will travel with two CRS leaders in May, to observe, listen, and learn about the life and gifts of our brothers and sisters in rural Ethiopia. In return, we each aim to infuse a sense of global solidarity into our respective ministries with youth over the next year.

Effects within me were immediate as I began to read and learn about Ethiopia’s history and current situation. I will share highlights of my trip preparation through the Catholic Anchor website in April, May and June. I welcome resource recommendations, questions or comments at LA2SE2LE@mtaonline.net.

For social media news about Ethiopia and moment-to-moment updates on the country, go to crs.org; click on “connect” at the top of the page. If so inspired, I invite you to extend the reach of this youth-focused CRS global solidarity mission by sharing something specific about it with one young person.

For starters, we might focus on Ethiopia’s first rainy season of 2017, which is due in April and May in the lowlands. A brief, well-narrated and engaging video shows the need for our prayers, at the aforementioned Ethiopia page. See the title, “Praying for Rain in Ethiopia.”

Thank you in advance for your time in reading about this exciting endeavor to connect Alaska’s youth with their worldwide peers. And now, if you would, take just a moment wherever you are to lift up the Ethiopian need for rain.

The writer attends St. Michael Church in Palmer.