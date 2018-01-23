'Holy Rosary Academy principal to step down this summer'

CatholicAnchor.org

Catherine Neumayr, a long-time fixture at Holy Rosary Academy in Anchorage, will step down as principal of the K-12 independent Catholic school in July to care for her aging parents in California.

“It is with deep gratitude and a heavy heart that I announce my resignation as the principal of Holy Rosary Academy,” Neumayr said in Jan. 10 statement. “I know that I will be leaving a very healthy and thriving school and that the fantastic board of trustees, faculty, staff, parents and students are operating at an outstanding level.”

Neumayr has worked for 15 years at Holy Rosary, a school that operates with the blessing of Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne but does so independently of the archdiocese’s school system.

Neumayr was initially hired to teach junior and senior high school students and to develop the school’s writing program. In 2011, she came on as principal.

“For the last fifteen years, I have had the privilege of being part of a truly great Catholic, classical school,” Neumayr said. “These experiences have challenged me personally and professionally to grow and develop as an administrator and teacher. I can never thank HRA enough for this profound honor.”

Neumayr said she will depart “confident that the vision, standards and aspirations of this excellent school are firmly in place” and that the next principal will take over at a time when the school is “poised to grow the student body and pioneer some capital improvements for the school to flourish for decades to come!”

Neumayr worked to develop the school’s math and science programs, oversaw the renovation of the school’s chapel and presided over the school during a time of steady growth, including this year’s record enrollment of nearly 150 students.

Neumayr will remain in her position through the end of the school year and then help the school transition to its next principal.

“By remaining through June, I will be able to make sure that the principal, faculty and staff have the planning for the new school year well underway,” she said. “Further, I have offered my services to the board to remain as a consultant for the 2018-19 year.”

Neumayr brought an extensive educational background to the school, including a bachelor’s degree from the Jesuit-run University of San Francisco and a master’s in education from Pepperdine University. Throughout her tenure she was committed to the school’s mission of providing a classics-based Catholic education, combined with a theology program that begins with the fundamentals of Catholic faith.