Michael Lucas has defeated hundreds of young wrestlers on his way to winning three Alaska State Championships, including his most recent one last month.
The Holy Rosary Academy senior compiled a four-year record of 161 wins and 10 losses.
Last month he won the championship in the 160-pound weight class with a 7-1 win against Kyler Samauang of Sitka. Lucas finished his senior year undefeated, 38-0.
He finished his four years of varsity wrestling at Holy Rosary with three state titles and a second place finish as a sophomore, making him one of Alaska most decorated high school wrestlers.
Holy Rosary wrestler wins his third state championship title
