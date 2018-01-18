'Holy Rosary wrestler wins his third state championship title'

CatholicAnchor.org

Michael Lucas has defeated hundreds of young wrestlers on his way to winning three Alaska State Championships, including his most recent one last month.

The Holy Rosary Academy senior compiled a four-year record of 161 wins and 10 losses.

Last month he won the championship in the 160-pound weight class with a 7-1 win against Kyler Samauang of Sitka. Lucas finished his senior year undefeated, 38-0.

He finished his four years of varsity wrestling at Holy Rosary with three state titles and a second place finish as a sophomore, making him one of Alaska most decorated high school wrestlers.