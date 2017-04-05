'Holy Week & Easter schedules across the Anchorage Archdiocese'

CatholicAnchor.org
The following includes the Holy Week and Easter schedules for parishes and missions across the Archdiocese of Anchorage.
Holy Family Cathedral
5th Ave. & H Street • (907) 276-3455
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.
Good Friday Faith Walk – Holy Family Cathedral -10:30 a.m.
Good Friday: Celebration of the Lords’ Passion – 3 p.m.
Holy Saturday: Blessing of the Easter Food by Archbishop Etienne – 2 p.m.
The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday Masses – 7:30 am, 9:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. (Spanish), 4 p.m. Dominican Rite
Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral
3900 Wisconsin St. • (907) 248-2000
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m. (bilingual)
Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m. (bilingual)
Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m. (bilingual)
Easter Sunday Masses – 9 a.m. (English), 11:30 a.m. (Spanish), 5:30 p.m. (English)
Brother Francis Shelter
1021 East Third Ave. • (907) 277-1731
Easter Sunday Mass – 11 a.m.
Covenant House
755 A Street • (907) 272-1255
Easter Sunday Mass – 10 a.m. with Archbishop Etienne
Holy Cross
2627 Lore Rd. • (907) 349-8388
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.
Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday Masses – 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Holy Spirit Center/Resurrection Chapel
10980 Hillside Drive • (907) 346-2343
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday Mass – 9 a.m.
St. Andrew Kim
7206 Lake Otis Pkwy • (907) 337-5307
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 8 p.m.
Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 8 p.m.
Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday Mass – 10:30 a.m.
St. Anthony
825 South Klevin Street • (907) 333-5544
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.
Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 9 p.m.
Easter Sunday Masses – 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
St. Benedict
8110 Jewel Lake Rd • (907) 243-2195
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross – 3 p.m.
Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.
Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday Masses – 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m. (gym) and 1 p.m. (gym)
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
2901 East Huffman Road • (907) 345-4466
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Prayer Service – Noon
Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.
Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday Masses – 7 a.m., 9 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. (no evening Mass)
(No incense will be used at the 7 a.m. Mass)
St. Patrick
2111 Muldoon Road • (907) 337-1538
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross – 3 p.m.
Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.
Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday Masses – 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m.
(No incense will be used at the 7:30 a.m. Mass)
Alaska Native Medical Hospital
4315 Diplomacy Drive • (907) 563-2662
Easter Sunday Mass – 11:15 a.m.
Providence Alaska Medical Center
3200 Providence Circle • (907) 212-2990
Easter Sunday Masses – 6:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Providence Extended Care
920 Compassion Circle • (907) 212-9200
Easter Sunday Mass – 1:30 p.m.
Providence Horizon House Chapel
4149 Folker Street • (907) 261-4140
Easter Sunday – 10 a.m.
JBER Catholic Community
(907) 552-4422
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper: 7 p.m. – Arctic Warrior Chapel
Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion: 7 p.m. Midnight Sun Chapel
Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil: 7 p.m. – Arctic Warrior Chapel
Easter Sunday Masses – 8:30 a.m. at Arctic Warrior Chapel; 11:30 a.m. at Midnight Sun Chapel
OUTSIDE ANCHORAGE
Big Lake – Our Lady of the Lake
South Big Lake Road (907) 892-6492
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.
Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 9 p.m.
Easter Sunday Mass – 11 a.m.
Clarks Point – St. Peter the Fisherman
April 12 or April 13 (weather permitting) at 11:30 a.m.
Cooper Landing – St. John Neumann
(907) 595-1300
Easter Sunday Mass – 12:30 p.m.
Cordova – St. Joseph
220 Adams Avenue • (907) 424-3637
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.
Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday Mass – 10 a.m.
Dillingham – Holy Rosary
(907) 842-5581
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 5:30 p.m.
Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 5:30 p.m.
Easter Sunday Mass – 10 a.m. (no Easter Vigil)
Eagle River – St. Andrew
16330 Domain Lane • (907) 694-2170
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross – 3 p.m.
Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.
Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday Masses – 9:30 am and 12 p.m.
Girdwood – Our Lady of the Snows
(907) 783-1171
Easter Sunday Mass – 6 p.m.
Glennallen – Holy Family
(907) 822-3442
Easter Sunday Mass – 10 a.m.
Homer – St. John the Baptist
255 Ohlson Lane • (907) 235-8436
Holy Thursday: 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Celebrations of the Lord’s Passion – 6:30 p.m.
Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday Mass – 10 a.m.
Ninilchik – St. Peter the Apostle
(907) 567-3490
Pastoral Team (907) 262-4725
Holy Thursday – Celebrations of the Lord’s Passion – 6 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross – 1 p.m.
Good Friday: Celebrations of the Lord’s Passion – 4 p.m.
Holy Saturday: Blessing of Easter food – 10 a.m.
Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 10 p.m.
Easter Sunday Mass – 12:30 p.m.
Kenai – Our Lady of the Angels
(907) 283-4555
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.
Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 9 p.m.
Easter Sunday Mass – 10:30 a.m. (with reception)
King Salmon/Naknek – St. Theresa
(907) 246-6652
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 5:30 p.m.
Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 5:30 p.m.
No Easter Sunday Mass
Kodiak – St. Mary
2934 Mill Bay Road • (907) 486-5411
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 6 p.m.
Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 6 p.m.
Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil: – 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday Masses – 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Palmer – St. Michael
432 East Fireweed Avenue • (907) 745-3229
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Indoor and Outdoor Stations – 9 a.m.
Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.
Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday Masses – 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Seward – Sacred Heart
409 5th Avenue • (907) 224-5414
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross – 3 p.m.
Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.
Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday Mass – 9:30 a.m.
Soldotna – Our Lady of Perpetual Help
222 West Redoubt Avenue • (907) 262-4749
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Stations around town, meet at O’Neill Hall – noon
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross – 3 p.m. at church
Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.
Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 9 p.m.
Easter Sunday Mass – 10 a.m. followed by brunch/Easter hunt.
TaIkeetna – St. Bernard
(907) 733-2424
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.
Good Friday Faith Walk – 12 p.m.
Good Friday: Celebrations of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.
Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday Mass – 9 a.m.
Trapper Creek – St. Philip Benizi
(907) 733-2424
Good Friday: Celebrations of the Lord’s Passion – 5 p.m.
Easter Sunday Mass – 11:30 a.m.
Unalaska – St. Christopher
107 Riverside Dr. • (907) 581-4022
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7:30 p.m.
Good Friday Walk – 4 p.m.
Good Friday: Celebrations of the Lord’s Passion – 7:30 p.m.
Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8:30 p.m.
Easter Sunday Masses – 9 a.m. (Unisea building), 11 a.m. at church
Valdez – St. Francis Xavier
341-Pioneer Street • (907) 835-4556
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Outside Stations of the Cross – 12:10 p.m.
Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.
Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday Mass – 10 a.m. (no evening Mass)
Wasilla – Sacred Heart
1201 Bogard Road • (907) 376-5087
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.
Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.
Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday Masses – 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Willow – St. Christopher
(907) 495-4500
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 5 p.m.
Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 5 p.m.
Easter Sunday Mass – 9 a.m. (no Easter Vigil)
