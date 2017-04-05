'Holy Week & Easter schedules across the Anchorage Archdiocese'

CatholicAnchor.org

The following includes the Holy Week and Easter schedules for parishes and missions across the Archdiocese of Anchorage.

Holy Family Cathedral

5th Ave. & H Street • (907) 276-3455

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday Faith Walk – Holy Family Cathedral -10:30 a.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lords’ Passion – 3 p.m.

Holy Saturday: Blessing of the Easter Food by Archbishop Etienne – 2 p.m.

The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Masses – 7:30 am, 9:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. (Spanish), 4 p.m. Dominican Rite

Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral

3900 Wisconsin St. • (907) 248-2000

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m. (bilingual)

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m. (bilingual)

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m. (bilingual)

Easter Sunday Masses – 9 a.m. (English), 11:30 a.m. (Spanish), 5:30 p.m. (English)

Brother Francis Shelter

1021 East Third Ave. • (907) 277-1731

Easter Sunday Mass – 11 a.m.

Covenant House

755 A Street • (907) 272-1255

Easter Sunday Mass – 10 a.m. with Archbishop Etienne

Holy Cross

2627 Lore Rd. • (907) 349-8388

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Masses – 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Holy Spirit Center/Resurrection Chapel

10980 Hillside Drive • (907) 346-2343

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 9 a.m.

St. Andrew Kim

7206 Lake Otis Pkwy • (907) 337-5307

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 8 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 8 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 10:30 a.m.

St. Anthony

825 South Klevin Street • (907) 333-5544

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 9 p.m.

Easter Sunday Masses – 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

St. Benedict

8110 Jewel Lake Rd • (907) 243-2195

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Stations of the Cross – 3 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Masses – 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m. (gym) and 1 p.m. (gym)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

2901 East Huffman Road • (907) 345-4466

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Prayer Service – Noon

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Masses – 7 a.m., 9 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. (no evening Mass)

(No incense will be used at the 7 a.m. Mass)

St. Patrick

2111 Muldoon Road • (907) 337-1538

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Stations of the Cross – 3 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Masses – 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m.

(No incense will be used at the 7:30 a.m. Mass)

Alaska Native Medical Hospital

4315 Diplomacy Drive • (907) 563-2662

Easter Sunday Mass – 11:15 a.m.

Providence Alaska Medical Center

3200 Providence Circle • (907) 212-2990

Easter Sunday Masses – 6:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Providence Extended Care

920 Compassion Circle • (907) 212-9200

Easter Sunday Mass – 1:30 p.m.

Providence Horizon House Chapel

4149 Folker Street • (907) 261-4140

Easter Sunday – 10 a.m.

JBER Catholic Community

(907) 552-4422

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper: 7 p.m. – Arctic Warrior Chapel

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion: 7 p.m. Midnight Sun Chapel

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil: 7 p.m. – Arctic Warrior Chapel

Easter Sunday Masses – 8:30 a.m. at Arctic Warrior Chapel; 11:30 a.m. at Midnight Sun Chapel

OUTSIDE ANCHORAGE

Big Lake – Our Lady of the Lake

South Big Lake Road (907) 892-6492

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 9 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 11 a.m.

Clarks Point – St. Peter the Fisherman

April 12 or April 13 (weather permitting) at 11:30 a.m.

Cooper Landing – St. John Neumann

(907) 595-1300

Easter Sunday Mass – 12:30 p.m.

Cordova – St. Joseph

220 Adams Avenue • (907) 424-3637

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 10 a.m.

Dillingham – Holy Rosary

(907) 842-5581

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 5:30 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 5:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 10 a.m. (no Easter Vigil)

Eagle River – St. Andrew

16330 Domain Lane • (907) 694-2170

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Stations of the Cross – 3 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Masses – 9:30 am and 12 p.m.

Girdwood – Our Lady of the Snows

(907) 783-1171

Easter Sunday Mass – 6 p.m.

Glennallen – Holy Family

(907) 822-3442

Easter Sunday Mass – 10 a.m.

Homer – St. John the Baptist

255 Ohlson Lane • (907) 235-8436

Holy Thursday: 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebrations of the Lord’s Passion – 6:30 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 10 a.m.

Ninilchik – St. Peter the Apostle

(907) 567-3490

Pastoral Team (907) 262-4725

Holy Thursday – Celebrations of the Lord’s Passion – 6 p.m.

Good Friday: Stations of the Cross – 1 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebrations of the Lord’s Passion – 4 p.m.

Holy Saturday: Blessing of Easter food – 10 a.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 12:30 p.m.

Kenai – Our Lady of the Angels

(907) 283-4555

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 9 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 10:30 a.m. (with reception)

King Salmon/Naknek – St. Theresa

(907) 246-6652

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 5:30 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 5:30 p.m.

No Easter Sunday Mass

Kodiak – St. Mary

2934 Mill Bay Road • (907) 486-5411

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 6 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 6 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil: – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Masses – 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Palmer – St. Michael

432 East Fireweed Avenue • (907) 745-3229

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Indoor and Outdoor Stations – 9 a.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Masses – 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Seward – Sacred Heart

409 5th Avenue • (907) 224-5414

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Stations of the Cross – 3 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 9:30 a.m.

Soldotna – Our Lady of Perpetual Help

222 West Redoubt Avenue • (907) 262-4749

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Stations around town, meet at O’Neill Hall – noon

Good Friday: Stations of the Cross – 3 p.m. at church

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 9 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 10 a.m. followed by brunch/Easter hunt.

TaIkeetna – St. Bernard

(907) 733-2424

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday Faith Walk – 12 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebrations of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 9 a.m.

Trapper Creek – St. Philip Benizi

(907) 733-2424

Good Friday: Celebrations of the Lord’s Passion – 5 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 11:30 a.m.

Unalaska – St. Christopher

107 Riverside Dr. • (907) 581-4022

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7:30 p.m.

Good Friday Walk – 4 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebrations of the Lord’s Passion – 7:30 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday Masses – 9 a.m. (Unisea building), 11 a.m. at church

Valdez – St. Francis Xavier

341-Pioneer Street • (907) 835-4556

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Outside Stations of the Cross – 12:10 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 10 a.m. (no evening Mass)

Wasilla – Sacred Heart

1201 Bogard Road • (907) 376-5087

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Masses – 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Willow – St. Christopher

(907) 495-4500

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 5 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 5 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 9 a.m. (no Easter Vigil)