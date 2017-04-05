Holy-Week

Holy Week & Easter schedules across the Anchorage Archdiocese

Anchor LogoCatholicAnchor.org
The following includes the Holy Week and Easter schedules for parishes and missions across the Archdiocese of Anchorage.

Holy Family Cathedral

5th Ave. & H Street • (907) 276-3455

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday Faith Walk – Holy Family Cathedral -10:30 a.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lords’ Passion – 3 p.m.

Holy Saturday: Blessing of the Easter Food by Archbishop Etienne – 2 p.m.

The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Masses – 7:30 am, 9:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. (Spanish), 4 p.m. Dominican Rite

Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral

3900 Wisconsin St. • (907) 248-2000

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m. (bilingual)

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m. (bilingual)

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m. (bilingual)

Easter Sunday Masses – 9 a.m. (English), 11:30 a.m. (Spanish), 5:30 p.m. (English)

Brother Francis Shelter

1021 East Third Ave. • (907) 277-1731

Easter Sunday Mass – 11 a.m.

Covenant House

755 A Street • (907) 272-1255

Easter Sunday Mass – 10 a.m. with Archbishop Etienne

Holy Cross

2627 Lore Rd. • (907) 349-8388

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Masses – 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Holy Spirit Center/Resurrection Chapel

10980 Hillside Drive • (907) 346-2343

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 9 a.m.

St. Andrew Kim

7206 Lake Otis Pkwy • (907) 337-5307

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 8 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 8 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 10:30 a.m.

St. Anthony

825 South Klevin Street • (907) 333-5544

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 9 p.m.

Easter Sunday Masses – 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

St. Benedict

8110 Jewel Lake Rd • (907) 243-2195

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Stations of the Cross – 3 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Masses – 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m. (gym) and 1 p.m. (gym)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

2901 East Huffman Road • (907) 345-4466

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Prayer Service – Noon

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Masses – 7 a.m., 9 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. (no evening Mass)

(No incense will be used at the 7 a.m. Mass)

St. Patrick

2111 Muldoon Road • (907) 337-1538

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Stations of the Cross – 3 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Masses – 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m.

(No incense will be used at the 7:30 a.m. Mass)

Alaska Native Medical Hospital

4315 Diplomacy Drive • (907) 563-2662

Easter Sunday Mass – 11:15 a.m.

Providence Alaska Medical Center

3200 Providence Circle • (907) 212-2990

Easter Sunday Masses – 6:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Providence Extended Care

920 Compassion Circle • (907) 212-9200

Easter Sunday Mass – 1:30 p.m.

Providence Horizon House Chapel

4149 Folker Street • (907) 261-4140

Easter Sunday – 10 a.m.

JBER Catholic Community

(907) 552-4422

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper: 7 p.m. – Arctic Warrior Chapel

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion: 7 p.m. Midnight Sun Chapel

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil: 7 p.m. – Arctic Warrior Chapel

Easter Sunday Masses – 8:30 a.m. at Arctic Warrior Chapel; 11:30 a.m. at Midnight Sun Chapel

OUTSIDE ANCHORAGE

Big Lake – Our Lady of the Lake

South Big Lake Road (907) 892-6492

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 9 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 11 a.m.

Clarks Point – St. Peter the Fisherman

April 12 or April 13 (weather permitting) at 11:30 a.m.

Cooper Landing – St. John Neumann

(907) 595-1300

Easter Sunday Mass – 12:30 p.m.

Cordova – St. Joseph

220 Adams Avenue • (907) 424-3637

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 10 a.m.

Dillingham – Holy Rosary

(907) 842-5581

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 5:30 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 5:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 10 a.m. (no Easter Vigil)

Eagle River – St. Andrew

16330 Domain Lane • (907) 694-2170

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Stations of the Cross – 3 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Masses – 9:30 am and 12 p.m.

Girdwood – Our Lady of the Snows

(907) 783-1171

Easter Sunday Mass – 6 p.m.

Glennallen – Holy Family

(907) 822-3442

Easter Sunday Mass – 10 a.m.

Homer – St. John the Baptist

255 Ohlson Lane • (907) 235-8436

Holy Thursday: 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebrations of the Lord’s Passion – 6:30 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 10 a.m.

Ninilchik – St. Peter the Apostle

(907) 567-3490

Pastoral Team (907) 262-4725

Holy Thursday – Celebrations of the Lord’s Passion – 6 p.m.

Good Friday: Stations of the Cross – 1 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebrations of the Lord’s Passion – 4 p.m.

Holy Saturday: Blessing of Easter food – 10 a.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 12:30 p.m.

Kenai – Our Lady of the Angels

(907) 283-4555

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 9 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 10:30 a.m. (with reception)

King Salmon/Naknek – St. Theresa

(907) 246-6652

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 5:30 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 5:30 p.m.

No Easter Sunday Mass

Kodiak – St. Mary

2934 Mill Bay Road • (907) 486-5411

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 6 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 6 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil: – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Masses – 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Palmer – St. Michael

432 East Fireweed Avenue • (907) 745-3229

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Indoor and Outdoor Stations – 9 a.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Masses – 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Seward – Sacred Heart

409 5th Avenue • (907) 224-5414

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Stations of the Cross – 3 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 9:30 a.m.

Soldotna – Our Lady of Perpetual Help

222 West Redoubt Avenue • (907) 262-4749

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Stations around town, meet at O’Neill Hall – noon

Good Friday: Stations of the Cross – 3 p.m. at church

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 9 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 10 a.m. followed by brunch/Easter hunt.

TaIkeetna – St. Bernard

(907) 733-2424

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday Faith Walk – 12 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebrations of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 9 a.m.

Trapper Creek – St. Philip Benizi

(907) 733-2424

Good Friday: Celebrations of the Lord’s Passion – 5 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 11:30 a.m.

Unalaska – St. Christopher

107 Riverside Dr. • (907) 581-4022

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7:30 p.m.

Good Friday Walk – 4 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebrations of the Lord’s Passion – 7:30 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday Masses – 9 a.m. (Unisea building), 11 a.m. at church

Valdez – St. Francis Xavier

341-Pioneer Street • (907) 835-4556

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Outside Stations of the Cross – 12:10 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 10 a.m. (no evening Mass)

Wasilla – Sacred Heart

1201 Bogard Road • (907) 376-5087

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: The Great Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Masses – 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Willow – St. Christopher

(907) 495-4500

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 5 p.m.

Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion – 5 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass – 9 a.m. (no Easter Vigil)

You may also like...

'Holy Week & Easter schedules across the Anchorage Archdiocese'
has no comments

Be the first to comment on this post!

Would you like to share your thoughts?

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright © 2016 Catholic Anchor Online - All Rights Reserved