'Holy Week events & liturgies in the Anchorage Archdiocese'

The following Holy Week and Easter liturgies and events are scheduled across the Anchorage Archdiocese. Call the parishes for more information.

IN ANCHORAGE

Holy Family Cathedral, 276-3455

Holy Thursday: Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.

Good Friday Faith Walk, Holy Family, 10 a.m.

Good Friday: Lord’s Passion, 3 p.m.

Holy Saturday: Blessing Easter Baskets by Abp. Schwietz, 2 p.m., Easter Vigil at 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Mass 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. (Spanish) and

4 p.m., Dominican Rite at 6 p.m.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral, 248-2000

Holy Thursday: Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m. (bilingual)

Good Friday: Lord’s Passion, 7 p.m. (bilingual)

Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 8 p.m. (bilingual)

Easter Sunday: Mass, 9 a.m. (English), 11:30 a.m. (Spanish), 5:30 p.m. (English)

Covenant House, 272-1255

Easter Sunday: Mass, 10 a.m., with Abp. Schwietz

Holy Cross, 349-8388

Holy Thursday: Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Lord’s Passion, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Mass, 9 a.m., 11 a.m.

Holy Spirit Center/Resurrection Chapel, 346-2343

Holy Thursday: Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Lord’s Passion, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Mass, 9 a.m.

St. Andrew Kim, 337-5307

Holy Thursday: Lord’s Supper, 8 p.m.

Good Friday: Lord’s Passion, 8 p.m.

Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Mass, 10:30 a.m.

St. Anthony, 333-5544

Holy Thursday: Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Lord’s Passion, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 9 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Mass, 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m.

St. Benedict, 243-2195

Holy Thursday: Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Stations, 3 p.m.

Good Friday: Lord’s Passion, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Mass, 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m. (gym), 1 p.m. (gym)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 345-4466

Holy Thursday: Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Lord’s Passion, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Mass, 7 a.m. (no incense), 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m.

St. Patrick, 337-1538

Holy Thursday: Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Stations, 3 p.m.

Good Friday: Lord’s Passion, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Mass, 7:30 a.m. (no incense), 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.

AK Native Medical Hospital, 563-2662

Easter Sunday: Mass, 11 a.m.

Providence AK Medical Center, 212-2990

Easter Sunday Mass: 6:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m.

Providence Extended Care, 212-9200

Easter Sunday: Mass, 1:30 p.m.

Providence Horizon House Chapel, 261-4140

Easter Sunday: Mass, 10 a.m.

JBER, 552-4422

Holy Thursday: Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m., Arctic Warrior Chapel

Good Friday: Lord’s Passion, 7 p.m. Midnight Sun Chapel

Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 7 p.m., Arctic Warrior

Easter Sunday: Mass, 8:30 a.m., Arctic Warrior, 11:30 a.m., Midnight Sun

OUTSIDE ANCHORAGE

Big Lake, Our Lady of the Lake, 892-6492

Holy Thursday: Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Stations, noon

Good Friday: Lord’s Passion, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Mass, 11 a.m.

Clarks Point, St. Peter the Fisherman

March 28 or March 29 (weather permitting), Mass, noon

Cooper Landing, St. John Neumann, 595-1300

Easter Sunday; Mass, 12:30 p.m.

Cordova, St. Joseph, 424-3637

Holy Thursday: Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Lord’s Passion, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Mass, 10 a.m.

Dillingham, Holy Rosary, 842-5581

Holy Thursday: Lord’s Supper, 6 p.m.

Good Friday: Lord’s Passion, 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Mass, 10 a.m.

Eagle River, St. Andrew, 694-2170

Holy Thursday: Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Stations, 3 p.m.

Good Friday: Lord’s Passion, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: Blessing Easter baskets, 10:30 a.m.

Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Mass, 9:30 a.m., 12 p.m.

Girdwood, Our Lady of the Snows, 783-1171

Easter Sunday: Mass, 6 p.m.

Glennallen, Holy Family, 822-3442

Easter Sunday: Mass, 10 a.m.

Homer, St. John the Baptist, 235-8436

Holy Thursday: Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Lord’s Passion, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: Easter basket blessing, noon

Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass, 10 a.m.

Ninilchik, St. Peter, 567-3490

Holy Thursday: Lord’s Passion, 6 p.m.

Good Friday: Stations, 1 p.m.

Good Friday: Lord’s Passion, 4 p.m.

Holy Saturday: Blessing Easter food, 10 a.m.

Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 10 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Mass, 12:30 p.m.

Kenai, Our Lady of the Angels, 283-4555

Holy Thursday: Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Lord’s Passion, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 9 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Mass, 10:30 a.m.

King Salmon/Naknek, St. Theresa, 246-6652

Good Friday: Lord’s Passion, 6 p.m.

Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 4:30pm

Kodiak, St. Mary, 486-5411

Holy Thursday: Lord’s Supper, 6 p.m.

Good Friday: Stations, 3:30 p.m.

Good Friday: Lord’s Passion, 6 p.m.

Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Mass, 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m.

Palmer, St. Michael, 745-3229

Holy Thursday: Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Indoor/outdoor Stations, 9 a.m.

Good Friday: Lord’s Passion, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Mass, 8 a.m., 11 a.m.

Seward, Sacred Heart, 224-5414

Holy Thursday: Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Stations, 3 p.m.

Good Friday: Lord’s Passion, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Mass, 9:30 a.m.

Soldotna, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 262-4749

Holy Thursday: Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Stations, 3 p.m.

Good Friday: Lord’s Passion, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 8:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass, 10 a.m., followed by breakfast.

TaIkeetna, St. Bernard, 733-2424

March 28: Seder Meal, 6 p.m.

Holy Thursday: Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.

Good Friday Faith Walk, 12 p.m.

Good Friday: Lord’s Passion, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Mass, 9 a.m.

Trapper Creek, St. Philip Benizi, 733-2424

Good Friday: Lord’s Passion, 5 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Mass, 11:30 a.m.

Unalaska, St. Christopher, 581-4022

Holy Thursday: Lord’s Supper, 7:30pm

Good Friday: Lord’s Passion, 7:30pm

Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 8:30pm

Easter Sunday: Mass, 9 a.m. (Unisea bldg.), 11 a.m. at church

Valdez, St. Francis Xavier, 835-4556

Holy Thursday: Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Outside Stations, 12:10 p.m.

Good Friday: Lord’s Passion, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Mass, 10 a.m.

Wasilla, Sacred Heart, 376-5087

Holy Thursday: Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.

Good Friday: Stations, noon

Good Friday: Lord’s Passion, 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Mass, 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m.

Willow, St. Christopher, 495-4500

Holy Thursday: Lord’s Supper, 5 p.m.

Good Friday: Lord’s Passion, 5 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Mass, 9 a.m.

St. Nicholas, 277-6731

Holy Thursday: Liturgy, 10 a.m.

Holy Thursday: Reading Passion Gospels, 6:30 p.m. (5:45-6:15 p.m., confessions)

Good Friday: Entombment Vespers & candlelight procession, 6:30 p.m. (5:45-6:15 p.m. confessions)

Holy Saturday: Wasilla Resurrection Procession, Divine Liturgy, Oil of Gladness, blessing Easter baskets, 12:15 a.m.

Holy Saturday: Vesper Divine Liturgy, 5 p.m. & announcement of Resurrection (confessions 4:25-4:50 p.m.)

Easter Sunday: Resurrection Procession & Matins, Divine Liturgy, 9 a.m.