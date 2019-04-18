'Holy Week offers ‘greatest liturgy of the year,’ says Archbishop Etienne'

Editor’s note: The following text is from Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne’s blog Truth in Love.

We stand on the Eve of the greatest Liturgy of the Year – the Triduum – Holy Thursday, Good Friday, and Holy Saturday, which culminates in the celebration of Easter.

Jesus is calling us to spend time with him during these Holy Days. The One who as God came to dwell among us is inviting us to accompany him through his final days when he instituted the Eucharist at the Last Supper, through his being handed over, passion, death and resurrection. These days are the greatest revelation of his true identity as the Son of God and the finest manifestation of the God’s love for the world, and for every person.

