'Hundreds of Alaskans to trace Christ’s Passion through streets of Anchorage'

CatholicAnchor.org

Hundreds of faithful will take part in the annual Good Friday Faith Walk on April 14. The outdoor devotion will begin at various points across Anchorage with groups walking and praying the 14 Stations of the Cross. As they wind through city streets, the participants will meditate on the steps Jesus Christ took through his Passion and death on the very first Good Friday. Various groups will eventually meet together at Anchorage’s Town Square to pray the final stations together with Anchorage Archbishop Paul Etienne.

As groups process through the streets they will follow a leader carrying a large wooden cross.

Once the faithful arrive at Town Square, one by one, the first 11 Stations of the Cross will be announced in slow succession. At the station, “Jesus is nailed to the cross,” a group of designated volunteers will descend the steps to the second floor in a mournful manner. Then another group, followed by Archbishop Etienne, will carry aloft a life-size, heavy wood, red-draped cross. Once the cross is carried to the second-floor outdoor terrace Archbishop Etienne will lead the final stations.

For locations and start times for the Good Friday Faith Walk, see notice on page 18.