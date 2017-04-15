Good-Friday-Cross-carried

Images of Holy Week in Alaska: Solemn liturgies mark high point of church year

Anchor LogoCatholicAnchor.org
The Catholic Church in Alaska and around the world is in the midst of the most holy week of the year. With the start of Holy Thursday the church entered the Easter Triduum, the three days marking Christ’s Last Supper with the Twelve Apostles, his crucifixion and glorious resurrection.

Click here for photos of Holy Thursday in Anchorage.

Click here for photos of Good Friday Stations of the Cross walk through Anchorage.

Click here for photos of Good Friday at Holy Family Cathedral.

You may also like...

'Images of Holy Week in Alaska: Solemn liturgies mark high point of church year'
has no comments

Be the first to comment on this post!

Would you like to share your thoughts?

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright © 2016 Catholic Anchor Online - All Rights Reserved