'Integrating faith is priority at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School'

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School in South Anchorage has a simple goal: “To provide an excellent Catholic education in a Christ-like environment.” Every day, teachers and staff work together to integrate faith and education to grow well-formed young disciples.

Founded in 1980, the school currently serves students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Student enrollment as of December was 147 students.

“Our Catholic faith is not only taught to the students every day in a religion class,” said Administrative Assistant Peggy Dennehy. “We incorporate our Catholic traditions throughout the day.”

“We start the day off with a morning prayer and end the day with an afternoon prayer,” she explained. “We recognize Christ-like behavior in our students and announce these students and behaviors at our Friday morning assemblies.”

Sacraments are also an integral part of the school

“We attend Mass as a community once a week,” Dennehy noted. “Several of our classes have a specified time for prayer in the chapel for adoration. The second graders also prepare for first reconciliation and Holy Eucharist.”

Children are also immersed in many of the Catholic seasonal traditions. Students gather together to say the rosary on Fridays in October and in May. They also gather as a group during Lent for the stations of the cross. Throughout the year students take part in service projects to help those in need.

The school is looking forward to Catholic Schools Week this month.

“On Saturday night we will hold our spaghetti dinner where families can socialize and have a wonderful dinner too,” said Dennehy. “During Catholic Schools Week, each day of the week focuses on embracing our faith, our community, our students, our nation, vocations and our staff and volunteers.”

During Catholic Schools Week students will attend Mass with other Catholic schools in the diocese. Additionally, students will help make blankets for homeless women and children at the Clare House shelter in Anchorage.

“We also explore religious vocations with a panel of priests, sisters, deacons and youth ministers,” Dennehy said. “Students get a chance to show their abilities during our annual Talent Show and Spelling Bee. It is a very fulfilling and rewarding week.”

Annual tuition at the school is $5500, but tuition breaks are available for families with multiple elementary grade students. Two students can attend for $9700, three for $13,400 and four for $16,500.

The school will hold its annual open house on Jan. 21, 12:45-2 p.m., in which the entire school staff is present to answer questions.

“We would love to visit with families who are interested in our wonderful community,” Dennehy said. “If you can’t come to the open house, school tours are always available at your convenience.”

“Our motto is ‘Faith, Family, Excellence,’ and that is what we strive for,” Dennehy added. ”If you are looking for a school where children learn and embrace their Catholic beliefs, receive an excellent academic education and families come together in bonding friendship, then St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School is for you.”

For more information about the school, call 345-3712 or visit akseas.com.