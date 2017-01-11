'Jan. 21 Anchorage pro-life service to mark 44 years since Roe v. Wade'

CatholicAnchor.org

The Knights of Columbus in Anchorage will hold its 17th annual interdenominational prayer service in remembrance of aborted babies and all harmed by legal abortion. The prayer service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery on 9th Street and Cordova.

The event marks the 44th anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision, Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the United States. Under Roe and its companion case, Doe v. Bolton, abortion is legal through the ninth month of pregnancy for virtually whatever reason.

All are invited to attend the service and pray for those wounded by abortion. Led by representatives of different denominations and organizations the service will last about 40 minutes. Refreshments will be served afterwards.

For more information, contact George Neuerburg at gneuerburg@ak.net or 440-7723.