'Key upcoming events for Deacon Robert Whitney’s ordination to the priesthood'

The following events are scheduled for the preparation and celebration of Deacon Robert Whitney’s ordination to the Catholic priesthood for the Archdiocese of Anchorage. All events are open to the public and the media.
Upcoming Ordination Events
- Vespers prayer service for Deacon Robert Whitney on June 22, 7 p.m., at Holy Family Cathedral in Anchorage.
- Ordination to the priesthood of Deacon Robert Whitney on June 23, 12 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral in Anchorage.
- First Mass for Father Robert Whitney on June 24, 9 a.m., at Holy Family Cathedral in Anchorage.
