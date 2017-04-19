'Long-serving religious sister dies in Alaska'

CatholicAnchor.org

Little Sister of Jesus, Marie Josephe Brin, passed away peacefully on April 15. She is one of the Little Sisters of Jesus, known as Sr. Mary Jo. The funeral is planned for Friday, April 21, at 4:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Church in Anchorage.

Sister Brin came to Alaska in 1954 and served her entire life in the state short of some time in Rome. She had been in a nursing home for the past six years and had recently entered hospice care. Six Little Sisters of Jesus still reside in Anchorage — three living in community and three at the Anchorage Pioneer Home.

The Little Sisters first came to North America in the early 1950’s and set Nome as there initial entry point on the continent, before expanding to Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Boston and other locations. In 2014 then-Anchorage Archbishop Roger Schwietz helped to commemorate the Little Sisters’ six decades of service to the Fairbanks Diocese. In May of that year the sisters had to leave Nome to consolidate in Anchorage around better health care facilities.