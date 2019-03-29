'Long-time Kodiak nun stays active by helping those seeking asylum'

CatholicAnchor.org

Sister Diane Bardol continues to actively serve as a sister in the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart. The long time principal of St. Mary’s School in Kodiak (from 1968 to 2009) traveled from her religious community in Philadelphia in March to El Paso, Texas. There she provided assistance to people seeking asylum from violence in their home countries — especially those from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

Sister Bardol volunteered at Annunciation House in El Paso, which provides temporary hospitality, advocacy and education for men, women and children arriving at the U.S. southern border. Sister Bardol joined more than 200 members of religious communities who are volunteering along the southern border.

“We, like hundreds of other Catholic sisters who are volunteering at border towns, are simply living our vocation: to go where there is a very human need and bring compassion to the people and the situation,” Sister Bardol said in a press release about the outreach.

Sister Bardol was among the last remaining Grey Nuns who served in Kodiak from 1944 to 2009. The first five nuns arrived in the 1940s and served at Griffin Memorial Hospital. In 1954 the Grey Nuns devoted themselves to St. Mary’s, the parish elementary school. Grey Nuns were represented in the school until 2009 when Sister Bardol left Kodiak after 35 years on the island.