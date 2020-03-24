'Lumen Christi Catholic High School expands school offerings'

By Brian Ross

In speaking with Catholic families across the Archdiocese about our school, two of the most common concerns I hear from parents and students is that our sports offerings are too limited and that we don’t offer Advanced Placement (AP) classes like public schools do. We are pleased to announce that, within the past month, Lumen Christi has added opportunities to address each of these concerns.

In January, one of our Class of 2020 seniors started a semester long, three credit, college English course online through the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) eCampus Advantage program. Our new five-year partnership with UAF allows our high school students to get a jump start on their college careers. For example, if a Lumen student started taking UAF classes as a junior, he or she could end up with as many as 18 college credits before graduating high school, at a fraction of the cost those credits would cost as an undergraduate student! The credits earned in the program will apply toward UAF requirements and are also accepted nationally at other colleges and universities. While our academic standards at Lumen are already high, being able to encourage our students to take their learning to beyond traditional AP classes is a great addition to our school curriculum offerings.

Another win-win for our school and for families is our new cooperative sports agreement with the Anchorage School District (ASD), recently approved by the Alaska School Activities Association (ASAA). Before the agreement, a Lumen student wishing to play on a public school athletic team in a sport which we did not offer had to dual enroll in an alternative education/home school program to earn athletic eligibility status. This required the student to complete a full load of classes in the home school program, while also taking a full load of classes at Lumen.

This is no longer the case. This new agreement with ASD removes the requirement for dual enrollment, greatly simplifying our students’ participation in public high school football, hockey, wrestling, gymnastics, swimming/diving, skiing, tennis, baseball, and softball teams. This spring, we have at least one student who will play high school basketball competitively for Lumen Christi then transition to play baseball for Dimond High School. Next fall, we anticipate several Lumen students participating in ASD high school football as well. These students, and any others taking advantage of the agreement, will take classes at Lumen during the day, and then head to his or her public school sports team after school. Lumen currently fields competitive basketball, soccer, and girls volleyball teams, but this new cooperative agreement with ASD expands the athletic opportunities our high school students can pursue, while receiving a high-quality Catholic education at the same time.

If you would like to know more about these programs or our school, please contact me directly at bross@lumenchristiak.com or visit our website at www.lumenchristiak.com.

Brian Ross is the Principal of Lumen Christi Catholic High School, a ministry of St. Benedict Church off Jewel Lake Rd.