'Lumen Christi Catholic High School is hiring teachers'

Lumen Christi High School in Anchorage is looking to hire teachers for the upcoming academic year.

The school year runs Aug. 12 to May 22. Expectations include teaching four to five separate classes with one preparation period. The classes will include a combination of both junior high (7-8th grade) and high school (9-12th grade) courses. Subject areas may include a combination of theology, language arts and social studies (world and U.S. history, government and economics). All candidates seeking to teach theology must be practicing Catholics. A state teaching certificate is preferred. Candidates will take on the full role of instruction, grading, and preparation for each class, and will be expected to attend faculty meetings, professional development periods, and in-service days. Learn more about the school at lumenchristiak.com. For information about the teacher positions, contact Principal Brian Ross at (907) 273-1503 or bross@lumenchristiak.com.